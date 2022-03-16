Sculptor Capital (SCU) Gains 3.28% on March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCU - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sculptor Capital Management Inc - Class A (NYSE: SCU) is trading 3.28% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:09:12 est, was $12.90. Sculptor Capital has risen $0.41 in trading today.

94,113 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Sculptor Capital has a YTD change of 41.45%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sculptor Capital visit the company profile.

About Sculptor Capital Management Inc - Class A

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital's distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company's capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage and structured credit. As of January 1, 2021, Sculptor Capital had approximately $36.6 billion in assets under management.

To get more information on Sculptor Capital Management Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sculptor Capital Management Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles