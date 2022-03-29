Scully Royalty (SRL) Climbs 5.63% on March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SRL - Market Data & News Trade

Scully Royalty Ltd (NYSE: SRL) has gained $0.5559 (5.63%) and sits at $10.43, as of 11:42:42 est on March 29.

10,958 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 10.90% over the last 5 days and shares gained 7.05% over the last 30 days.

Scully Royalty expects its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Scully Royalty Ltd

cully Royalty Ltd is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and operates in three main segments; our Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity and Merkanti Holding. We look for opportunities in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of finance.

