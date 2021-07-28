Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - Class A (SMG) falls 1.43% for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMG - Market Data & News Trade

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - Class A (NYSE: SMG), a Marysville, Ohio, company, fell to close at $180.41 Tuesday after losing $2.61 (1.43%) on volume of 190,307 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $182.41 to a low of $179.43 while Scotts Miracle-Gro’s market cap now stands at $10,049,385,807.

Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has roughly 6500 employees.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - Class A

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

