Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Down in Active Trading for September 23

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) traded 10.81% lower on September 23 to close at $39.60.

2,070,367 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 893,175 shares.

Scorpio Tankers is up 250.63% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-10-27.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company currently owns or finance leases 109 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 3.3 years and time or bareboat charters?in 13 product tankers (one LR2 tanker, five MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers).

