Score Media and Gaming (Sub Voting) (SCR) falls 2.36% in Light Trading on July 27

Today, Score Media and Gaming Inc - Class A (Sub Voting) Inc’s (NASDAQ: SCR) stock fell $0.355, accounting for a 2.36% decrease. Score Media and Gaming (Sub Voting) opened at $14.85 before trading between $15.10 and $14.15 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Score Media and Gaming (Sub Voting)’s market cap fall to $775,950,422 on 353,775 shares -below their 30-day average of 403,635.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc - Class A (Sub Voting)

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app 'theScore' is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company's sports betting app 'theScore Bet' delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa. theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

