Scopus (SCPS) Rises in Light Trading for April 13

Shares of Scopus Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SCPS) moved 4.33% higher on April 13 to close at $0.66.

46,290 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 678,053 shares.

Scopus has moved 61.16% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-14.

About Scopus Biopharma Inc

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics capitalizing on groundbreaking scientific and medical discoveries from leading research and academic institutions. The company’s lead drug candidate is a novel, targeted immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. This drug candidate is highly distinctive, encompassing both gene therapy and immunotherapy by synthetically linking siRNA to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist, creating the potential for targeted gene silencing with simultaneous TLR stimulation and immune activation in the tumor microenvironment. The company is also developing additional new chemical entities to treat other serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including systemic sclerosis.

