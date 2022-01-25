Scopus (SCPS) falls 7.44% for January 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCPS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Scopus Biopharma Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SCPS) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 7.44% decrease. Scopus opened at $1.31 before trading between $1.18 and $1.07 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Scopus’s market cap fall to $20,265,576 on 88,677 shares -above their 30-day average of 66,773.

About Scopus Biopharma Inc

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics capitalizing on groundbreaking scientific and medical discoveries from leading research and academic institutions. The company’s lead drug candidate is a novel, targeted immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. This drug candidate is highly distinctive, encompassing both gene therapy and immunotherapy by synthetically linking siRNA to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist, creating the potential for targeted gene silencing with simultaneous TLR stimulation and immune activation in the tumor microenvironment. The company is also developing additional new chemical entities to treat other serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including systemic sclerosis.

Visit Scopus Biopharma Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Scopus Biopharma Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Scopus Biopharma Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stock Stage Sharp Monday Afternoon Rally To Erase Morning Losses Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century Currencies and the Global Expansion of Money Supply