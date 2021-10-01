Sciplay (SCPL) falls 1.01% for September 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCPL - Market Data & News Trade

Sciplay Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: SCPL), a Las Vegas, Nevada, company, fell to close at $20.69 Thursday after losing $0.21 (1.01%) on volume of 672,199 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $21.08 to a low of $20.66 while Sciplay’s market cap now stands at $505,748,450.

About Sciplay Corp - Class A

SciPlay is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games typically include slots-style game play and occasionally include table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of its games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to its internally created games, its content library includes recognizable, real-world slot and table games content from Scientific Games Corporation. SciPlay has access to Scientific Games Corporation's library of more than 1,500 iconic casino titles which the company integrates across its different games.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

