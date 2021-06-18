Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) gains 0.0400% for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGMS - Market Data & News Trade

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares gained 0.0400% to end trading Thursday at $75.66 per share - a net change of $0.03. Shares traded between $77.64 and $73.51 throughout the day.

About Scientific Games Corporation

Scientific Games Corporation is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

