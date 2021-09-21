Scienjoy (SJ) falls 4.98% for September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SJ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Scienjoy Holding Corporation Inc’s (NASDAQ: SJ) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 4.98% decrease. Scienjoy opened at $4.22 before trading between $4.18 and $3.96 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Scienjoy’s market cap fall to $123,366,014 on 20,332 shares -below their 30-day average of 106,257.

About Scienjoy Holding Corporation

Founded in 2011, Scienjoy is a leading mobile live streaming platform in China, and its core mission is to build a live streaming service matrix that delivers pleasant experience to users. With more than 243 million registered users, Scienjoy currently operates four brands of live streaming platforms, consisting of: Showself, Lehai, Haixiu, and BeeLive (including Mifeng, BeeLive Chinese version, and BeeLive International for international markets). Scienjoy adopts multi-platform operation strategies and is committed to providing high quality and value-added services for users with innovative thinking. Based on the in-depth understanding and research of the live streaming industry and user behavior, Scienjoy is devoted to building a second life world in which the virtual world and the reality are integrated within the live streaming scenario, deeply integrating the industry through diversified live broadcasting scenarios, and empowering the industry by building a content-rich and vibrant Live Streaming Full Ecosystem.

Americans opened their wallets and spent last month, giving retail sales an unexpected rebound after plunging the month before, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

