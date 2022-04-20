Science Applications (SAIC) Gains in Active Trading for April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAIC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) was up $0.93 to end the day Wednesday at $89.15.

The company started at $88.29 and shares fluctuated between $89.57 and $88.29 with 465,856 shares trading hands.

Science Applications is averaging 424,840 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 6.44% YTD.

Science Applications is set to release earnings on 2022-06-02.

About Science Applications International Corp.

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving its nation's digital transformation. Its robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using its expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, the Comapny integrates the best components from its own portfolio and its partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving its customers' missions.

