Schweitzer-Mauduit, (SWM) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for July 1

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) is active in pre-market trading today, July 1, with shares climbing 7.96% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 14.71% year-to-date and has moved 6.85% higher over the last 5 days.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Schweitzer Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global performance materials company. Our highly engineered papers, films, nets and nonwovens are designed and manufactured using natural fibers and polymers for a variety of industries and applications. We provide our customers with essential components that enhance the performance of their products. End markets served include filtration, transportation, infrastructure and construction, medical, industrial, tobacco, energy, food services and home décor. SWM and its subsidiaries manufacture on four continents, conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 3,400 people worldwide.

