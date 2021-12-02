Schrodinger (SDGR) falls 5.18% in Light Trading on December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SDGR - Market Data & News Trade

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares fell 5.18%, or $2.03 per share, to close Wednesday at $37.15. After opening the day at $39.72, shares of Schrodinger fluctuated between $40.35 and $37.08. 949,477 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 993,964. Wednesday's activity brought Schrodinger’s market cap to $2,293,325,968.

About Schrodinger Inc

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger's multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

