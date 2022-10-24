Scholastic (SCHL) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for October 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCHL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Scholastic Corp. (NASDAQ:SCHL) are on the move in pre-market trading for October 24.

Ahead of the market's open, Scholastic stock has climbed 11.54% from the previous session’s close.

Scholastic gained $0.95 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Scholastic visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:43 est.

About Scholastic Corp.

For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online.

To get more information on Scholastic Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Scholastic Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Biotech Sector Turns Red-Hot on Alzheimer's Treatment News Military Spending Will Support Defense Stocks Central Bank Digital Currencies May Be Inevitable, and That’s a Problem Jeff Kagan: The Future of AT&T Looks ... Bright?