Schnitzer Steel Industries, (SCHN) falls 5.60% for October 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCHN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: SCHN) stock fell $3.17, accounting for a 5.60% decrease. Schnitzer Steel Industries, opened at $55.81 before trading between $56.03 and $53.05 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Schnitzer Steel Industries,’s market cap fall to $1,459,547,650 on 242,090 shares -below their 30-day average of 265,272.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. - Class A

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company's integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company's steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

Visit Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. - Class A's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen filed Monday for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its Form S-1, the Los Angeles-based company said it plans to sell shares under the ticker symbol “SG,” but did not disclose proposed size, valuation or timing.

[More]

CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its COVID-19 safety regulations for the cruise ship industry into January, citing concerns over the highly contagious Delta variant and breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated travelers.

Under the current measures, called a conditional sailing order, cruise lines have been permitted to operate as long as they adhere to certain precautions, such as requiring vaccinations or testing of crew and passengers as well as face masks onboard.

[More]

California Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Buffer Zone Around Communities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a statewide ban on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals in order to protect public health and further its goal to combat climate change.

The draft rules, released last week by the state’s oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), aim to create what would be the largest buffer zone in the country. Existing wells in those setback areas would not be banned, but subject to stricter regulation.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15 Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet Restaurant Brands International Misses Revenue Estimates; Cites Staffing Shortage, COVID-19