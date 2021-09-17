Schnitzer Steel Industries, (SCHN) falls 3.49% to Close at $42.31 on September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCHN - Market Data & News Trade

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares fell 3.49%, or $1.53 per share, to close Thursday at $42.31. After opening the day at $43.36, shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, fluctuated between $43.36 and $41.84. 193,044 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 220,708. Thursday's activity brought Schnitzer Steel Industries,’s market cap to $1,156,061,093.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon..

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company's integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company's steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

