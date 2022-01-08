Schmitt Industries (SMIT) falls 2.25% for January 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMIT - Market Data & News Trade

Schmitt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: SMIT), a Portland, Oregon, company, fell to close at $5.00 Friday after losing $0.1152 (2.25%) on volume of 16,744 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.08 to a low of $4.97 while Schmitt Industries’s market cap now stands at $19,040,340.

About Schmitt Industries Inc

Schmitt Industries, Inc., founded in 1987, designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products, solutions and services through its Acuity® and Xact® product lines. Acuity provides laser and white light sensor distance measurement and dimensional sizing products, and our Xact line provides ultrasonic-based remote tank monitoring products and related monitoring revenues for markets in the Internet of Things environment. The Company also owns and operates Ample Hills Creamery, a beloved ice cream manufacturer and retailer based in Brooklyn, NY.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

