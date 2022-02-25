Schlumberger. (SLB) gains 2.95% in Light Trading on February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLB - Market Data & News Trade

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB) shares gained 2.95%, or $1.13 per share, to close Friday at $39.45. After opening the day at $38.59, shares of Schlumberger. fluctuated between $39.59 and $38.37. 11,359,414 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 16,067,896. Friday's activity brought Schlumberger.’s market cap to $55,333,855,518.

Schlumberger. is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and employs more than 85000 people.

About Schlumberger Ltd.

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology and digital solutions for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the energy industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 82,000 people as of the end of third quarter of 2020 who represent over 170 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably. Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

