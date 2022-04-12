Schlumberger. (SLB) Gains 2.30% on April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLB - Market Data & News Trade

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB) shares are up 2.30%, or $0.95 per share, as on 12:18:05 est today. Since opening the day at $42.31, 3,927,288 shares of Schlumberger. have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $42.91 and $41.98.

Already the company has moved YTD 38.43%.

Schlumberger. is set to release earnings on 2022-04-22.

About Schlumberger Ltd.

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology and digital solutions for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the energy industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 82,000 people as of the end of third quarter of 2020 who represent over 170 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably. Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019.

