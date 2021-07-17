Sc Health Corp - Class A (SCPE) gains 0.20% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCPE - Market Data & News Trade

Sc Health Corp - Class A (NYSE: SCPE) shares gained 0.20%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $10.09. After opening the day at $10.10, shares of Sc Health fluctuated between $10.10 and $10.07. 35,088 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 256,902. Friday's activity brought Sc Health’s market cap to $174,052,500.

About Sc Health Corp - Class A

SC Health is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SC Health Group Limited, an affiliate of SIN Capital Group Pte. Ltd. ('SINCap'), for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. SINCap is a Pan-Asia multi-asset professional investment firm with a differentiated investment approach centered around several key tenets: a long-term investment horizon and close partnership with management; building platforms in under-invested but high growth industries; and employing an ''Investor-Operator'' model focused on comprehensive operational value-add.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

