SBA Communications (SBAC) gains 3.78% in Light Trading on January 28

SBA Communications Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares gained 3.78%, or $11.58 per share, to close Friday at $317.76. After opening the day at $307.23, shares of SBA Communications fluctuated between $318.05 and $304.04. 741,398 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 868,197. Friday's activity brought SBA Communications’s market cap to $34,811,704,908.

SBA Communications is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida..

About SBA Communications Corp - Class A

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

