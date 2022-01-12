Saul Centers, (BFS) falls 1.15% for January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BFS - Market Data & News Trade

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS) shares fell 1.15%, or $0.62 per share, to close Tuesday at $53.32. After opening the day at $53.73, shares of Saul Centers, fluctuated between $54.02 and $52.95. 32,868 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 56,086. Tuesday's activity brought Saul Centers,’s market cap to $1,263,684,000.

About Saul Centers, Inc.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

