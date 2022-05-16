Satsuma (STSA) Climbs 4.63% on May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STSA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: STSA) climbed 4.63% Monday.

As of 09:54:43 est, Satsuma sits at $2.71 and has moved $0.12 per share.

Satsuma has moved 34.92% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 42.44% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate, STS101, is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, or DHE, which is designed to be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. DHE products have long been recommended as a first-line therapeutic option for the acute treatment of migraine and have significant advantages over other therapeutics for many patients. However, broad use has been limited by invasive and burdensome administration and/or sub-optimal clinical performance of available injectable and liquid nasal spray products. STS101 is in Phase 3 development and specifically designed to deliver the clinical advantages of DHE while overcoming these shortcomings.

