Sasol (SSL) Falls 7.45% on June 22

Sasol Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SSL) shares are down 7.45%, or $1.84 per share, as on 12:11:06 est today. Since opening at $23.19, 163,020 shares of Sasol exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $23.29 and $22.82.

This year the company has a YTD change of 50.67%.

Sasol anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-23.

About Sasol Ltd - ADR

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company spanning 30 countries. Through its talented people, Sasol uses selected technologies to safely and sustainably source, manufacture and market chemical and energy products globally. Its revised strategy aims to have a greater focus on value realisation for its stakeholders, sustainable growth and improved business sustainability as well as enhanced cash generation. The Chemicals Business will grow by meeting evolving consumer needs, including the demands of a growing and urbanising middle class. It will focus its activities on specialty chemicals where it has differentiated capabilities and strong market positions that can be expanded over time. The Energy Business will position to be responsive to global trends by providing new energy and mobility solutions over time, pursuing greenhouse gas emission reductions through growth in gas and renewables, and higher cash generation.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

