Sasol (SSL) falls 0.67% in Light Trading on October 11

Sasol Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SSL) fell to close at $19.18 Monday after losing $0.13 (0.67%) on volume of 287,245 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $19.52 to a low of $19.16 while Sasol’s market cap now stands at $12,060,130,421.

About Sasol Ltd - ADR

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company spanning 30 countries. Through its talented people, Sasol uses selected technologies to safely and sustainably source, manufacture and market chemical and energy products globally. Its revised strategy aims to have a greater focus on value realisation for its stakeholders, sustainable growth and improved business sustainability as well as enhanced cash generation. The Chemicals Business will grow by meeting evolving consumer needs, including the demands of a growing and urbanising middle class. It will focus its activities on specialty chemicals where it has differentiated capabilities and strong market positions that can be expanded over time. The Energy Business will position to be responsive to global trends by providing new energy and mobility solutions over time, pursuing greenhouse gas emission reductions through growth in gas and renewables, and higher cash generation.

The Daily Fix

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Trending Articles

