Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) falls 0.16% for July 29

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares fell 0.16%, or $0.11 per share, to close Thursday at $68.95. After opening the day at $69.15, shares of Sarepta fluctuated between $70.85 and $68.93. 631,581 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 757,025. Thursday's activity brought Sarepta’s market cap to $5,500,456,946.

Sarepta is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts..

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

