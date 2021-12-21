Saratoga (SAR) falls 1.55% for December 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Saratoga Investment Corp Inc’s (NYSE: SAR) stock fell $0.45, accounting for a 1.55% decrease. Saratoga opened at $28.87 before trading between $28.87 and $28.08 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Saratoga’s market cap fall to $325,034,167 on 76,143 shares -above their 30-day average of 48,708.

About Saratoga Investment Corp

aratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment's objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment owns two SBIC-licensed subsidiaries and manages a $500 million collateralized loan obligation ('CLO') fund. It also owns 100% of the Class F-R-2, G-R-2 and subordinated notes of the CLO. The Company's diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

