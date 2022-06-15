Sapiens NV (SPNS) Rises 6.30% on June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPNS - Market Data & News Trade

Sapiens International Corp NV (NASDAQ: SPNS) has gained $1.28 (6.30%) and is currently sitting at $21.59, as of 12:09:53 est on June 15.

125,496 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 17.09% over the last 5 days and shares lost 14.51% over the last 30 days.

Sapiens NV anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sapiens NV visit the company profile.

About Sapiens International Corp NV

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property & casualty, life, pension & annuity, reinsurance, financial & compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 500 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements.

To get more information on Sapiens International Corp NV and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sapiens International Corp NV's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles