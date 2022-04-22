Sanofi (SNY) Loses in Light Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNY - Market Data & News Trade

Sanofi - ADR (NASDAQ:SNY) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 1.79% to $54.24 on April 22.

1,347,940 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 2,276,660 shares.

The company's stock has moved 10.24% so far in 2022.

Sanofi shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Sanofi - ADR

La vocation de Sanofi est d'accompagner celles et ceux confrontés à des difficultés de santé. Entreprise biopharmaceutique mondiale spécialisée dans la santé humaine qui prévient les maladies avec ses vaccins et propose des traitements innovants. Elle accompagne tant ceux qui sont atteints de maladies rares, que les millions de personnes souffrant d'une maladie chronique. Sanofi et ses plus de 100 000 collaborateurs dans 100 pays transforment l'innovation scientifique en solutions de santé partout dans le monde. Sanofi, Empowering Life, donner toute sa force à la vie.

