Sangamo (SGMO) falls 6.81% for January 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGMO - Market Data & News Trade

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares fell 6.81%, or $0.46 per share, to close Wednesday at $6.30. After opening the day at $6.81, shares of Sangamo fluctuated between $6.82 and $6.28. 1,775,434 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,498,419. Wednesday's activity brought Sangamo’s market cap to $917,749,923.

Sangamo is headquartered in Brisbane, California..

About Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering.

Visit Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Charlie Munger Doubles Down on Alibaba While the Fed Signals Tightening Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022 CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices