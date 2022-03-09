Sandy Spring (SASR) Gains 2.87% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SASR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) is trading 2.87% up.

The latest price, as of 12:16:54 est, was $44.91. Sandy Spring has moved $1.255 over the previous day’s close.

33,382 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Sandy Spring has moved YTD 8.34%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

