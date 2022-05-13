Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Gains 5.72% on May 13

Today Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) is trading 5.72% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:08:50 est, was $6.28. Sandstorm Gold has risen $0.34 over the previous day’s close.

1,191,869 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Sandstorm Gold has a YTD change of 3.77%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 201 royalties, of which 24 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties.

