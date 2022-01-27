Sandstorm Gold (SAND) falls 4.15% in Active Trading on January 26

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) shares fell 4.15%, or $0.26 per share, to close Wednesday at $6.01. After opening the day at $6.22, shares of Sandstorm Gold fluctuated between $6.35 and $5.96. 2,415,899 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,734,833. Wednesday's activity brought Sandstorm Gold’s market cap to $1,151,837,259.

Sandstorm Gold is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia..

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 201 royalties, of which 24 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

