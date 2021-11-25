Sanara MedTech (SMTI) falls 6.15% on Strong Volume November 24

Sanara MedTech Inc (NASDAQ: SMTI) fell to close at $29.00 Wednesday after losing $1.9 (6.15%) on volume of 48,673 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $30.80 to a low of $27.67 while Sanara MedTech’s market cap now stands at $221,329,276.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions and services, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skin care products and is seeking to offer wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. Sanara's products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAK?S™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAK?S™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAK?S™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution, and HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel. The company is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products and technologies that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skin care for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry.

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq: DRNA) in a $3.3 billion cash deal.

Dismiss Gold at Your Peril

Back in December 1997, the Financial Times ran a now-infamous article titled “Death of Gold.”

In it, the author Kenneth Gooding claimed that as an investment, “Gold is a goner.” He said the crises of the previous 10 years — the 1987 stock market crash, the Gulf War, Asia’s financial meltdown — had not resulted in higher demand, as one might expect. Gold was now a “mere metal” and a “bad investment,” Gooding concluded.

