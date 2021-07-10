Sanara MedTech Inc (SMTI) gains 3.0220% for July 09

Sanara MedTech Inc (NASDAQ: SMTI) shares gained 3.0220% to end trading Friday at $37.50 per share - a net change of $1.1. Shares traded between $37.83 and $35.39 throughout the day.

About Sanara MedTech Inc

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions and services, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skin care products and is seeking to offer wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. Sanara's products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAK?S™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAK?S™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAK?S™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution, and HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel. The company is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products and technologies that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skin care for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

