Sana (SANA) falls 7.01% to Close at $9.16 on January 19

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) shares fell 7.01%, or $0.69 per share, to close Wednesday at $9.16. After opening the day at $9.87, shares of Sana fluctuated between $10.10 and $9.11. 1,987,350 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 707,840. Wednesday's activity brought Sana’s market cap to $1,729,709,859.

About Sana Biotechnology Inc

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana shares a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making its therapies broadly available to patients. Sana is more than 250 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

