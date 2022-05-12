Sana (SANA) Drops 10.74% on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SANA - Market Data & News Trade

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) shares have fallen 10.74%, or $0.58 per share, as on 12:11:16 est today. After Opening the Day at $5.29, 1,761,979 shares of Sana have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $5.54 and $4.63.

Already the company has a YTD change of 65.12%.

Sana expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Sana Biotechnology Inc

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana shares a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making its therapies broadly available to patients. Sana is more than 250 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco.

