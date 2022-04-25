Sana (SANA) Climbs 5.72% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SANA - Market Data & News Trade

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) has climbed $0.43 (5.72%) and sits at $8.02, as of 12:21:11 est on April 25.

224,288 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 10.05% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 6.52% over the last 30 days.

Sana anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Sana Biotechnology Inc

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana shares a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making its therapies broadly available to patients. Sana is more than 250 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco.

