Salem Media (SALM) falls 3.11% for November 2

Salem Media Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SALM) fell to close at $3.74 Tuesday after losing $0.12 (3.11%) on volume of 1,094,024 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.89 to a low of $3.57 while Salem Media’s market cap now stands at $79,719,779.

About Salem Media Group Inc - Class A

Salem Media Group is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

