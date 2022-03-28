Salem Media (SALM) Falls 2.45% on March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SALM - Market Data & News Trade

Salem Media Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SALM) has fallen $0.09 (2.45%) and sits at $3.58, as of 12:09:37 est on March 28.

44,256 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 5.16% over the last 5 days and shares gained 4.86% over the last 30 days.

Salem Media anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Salem Media Group Inc - Class A

Salem Media Group is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.

