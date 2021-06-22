Salem Media Group Inc - Class A (SALM) gains 1.2930% for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SALM - Market Data & News Trade

Salem Media Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SALM) shares gained 1.2930% to end trading Monday at $2.35 per share - a net change of $0.03. Shares traded between $2.42 and $2.22 throughout the day.

About Salem Media Group Inc - Class A

Salem Media Group is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

