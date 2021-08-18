Salarius (SLRX) falls 2.56% on Strong Volume August 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLRX - Market Data & News Trade

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares fell 2.56%, or $0.023 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.88. After opening the day at $0.89, shares of Salarius fluctuated between $0.90 and $0.86. 498,355 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 450,083. Tuesday's activity brought Salarius’s market cap to $39,262,047.

Salarius is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius' lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and Ewing-related sarcomas, also called FET-translocated sarcomas. Ewing sarcoma has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

