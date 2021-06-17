SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) gains 1.4790% for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAIL - Market Data & News Trade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) shares gained 1.4790% to end trading Wednesday at $47.33 per share - a net change of $0.69. Shares traded between $47.75 and $46.29 throughout the day.

About SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive IdentityT M platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance, and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world's most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers' dynamic business needs.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

