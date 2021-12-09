Saia (SAIA) falls 1.48% for December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAIA - Market Data & News Trade

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a Johns Creek, Georgia, company, fell to close at $330.34 Wednesday after losing $4.96 (1.48%) on volume of 227,360 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $338.00 to a low of $327.15 while Saia’s market cap now stands at $8,700,028,810.

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

