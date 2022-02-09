Sage (SAGE) gains 3.53% for February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAGE - Market Data & News Trade

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE), a Cambridge, Massachusetts, company, gained to close at $45.71 Wednesday after gaining $1.56 (3.53%) on volume of 648,864 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $45.74 to a low of $44.26 while Sage’s market cap now stands at $2,692,706,849.

About Sage Therapeutics Inc

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. The Company is pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and its depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Its mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

