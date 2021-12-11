Sage (SAGE) falls 0.05% on Strong Volume December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAGE - Market Data & News Trade

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares fell 0.05%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $38.63. After opening the day at $38.35, shares of Sage fluctuated between $39.58 and $38.21. 476,035 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 397,118. Friday's activity brought Sage’s market cap to $2,275,634,776.

Sage is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts..

About Sage Therapeutics Inc

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. The Company is pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and its depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Its mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner.

Visit Sage Therapeutics Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Sage Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Sage Therapeutics Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bitcoin Could Fix Turkey’s Currency Crisis Metaverse Industry Analyst on Where To Start Investing: Jeff Kagan Will the Supply Chain Stall Santa's Sleigh? Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part III