Safety Insurance, (SAFT) Gains in Light Trading for April 20

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) traded 1.22% higher on April 20 to close at $91.42.

46,013 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 65,374 shares.

Safety Insurance, has gained 7.36% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Safety Insurance Group, Inc.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc., based in Boston, MA, is the parent of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, and Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company. Operating exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, Safety is a leading writer of property and casualty insurance products, including private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella, and business owner policies.

