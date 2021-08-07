Safehold (SAFE) falls 0.72% to Close at $93.72 on August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAFE - Market Data & News Trade

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) shares fell 0.72%, or $0.68 per share, to close Friday at $93.72. After opening the day at $95.29, shares of Safehold fluctuated between $95.53 and $92.36. 88,454 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 83,430. Friday's activity brought Safehold’s market cap to $4,998,016,185.

Safehold is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Safehold Inc

Safehold Inc. is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

