Safehold (SAFE) falls 0.31% on Moderate Volume November 2

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $76.28 Tuesday after losing $0.24 (0.31%) on volume of 117,045 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $77.24 to a low of $75.09 while Safehold’s market cap now stands at $4,314,386,960.

About Safehold Inc

Safehold Inc. is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

Visit Safehold Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

