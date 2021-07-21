Sachem Capital Corp (SACH) gains 0.97% for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SACH - Market Data & News

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSE: SACH) shares gained 0.97%, or $0.05 per share, to close Tuesday at $5.22. After opening the day at $5.20, shares of Sachem Capital fluctuated between $5.26 and $5.17. 239,155 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 246,384. Tuesday's activity brought Sachem Capital’s market cap to $128,246,135.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as 'hard money' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company's primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company's loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor's interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

